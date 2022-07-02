Social worker sees more anxiety and depression in current health climate

Combined Shape Caption Harcourt (center) with her parents Kathy (L) and Brown in 2001. Harcourt said it was her mother, who has been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder, who inspired her to give back to others. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Harcourt (center) with her parents Kathy (L) and Brown in 2001. Harcourt said it was her mother, who has been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder, who inspired her to give back to others. CONTRIBUTED

Harcourt graduated from Carrol High School in Dayton and said she had no idea what she wanted in terms of a career. But after taking a social work class, she said she suddenly knew what her profession would be.

Harcourt is shown at her graduation from Carroll High School. At that time, she had "no idea" what she wanted to do with her life. She stumbled upon a social work class at Wright State University and developed a passion for the work.

“After I graduated from Wright State, I was 21 and started looking for internships,” Harcourt said.

But instead of staying in Dayton, she was referred to a position in Springfield, mainly because of her interest in working with the Hispanic population.

From 2007-2013, Harcourt worked for Clark County Children’s Services, performing various duties from visiting children living in foster care to removing children from unsafe homes. She was eventually hired to a full-time position and ultimately decided to pursue a master’s degree in social administration.

With all those balls in the air, Harcourt’s schedule was remarkably busy. Then in 2010, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma after having breathing issues and a fever. Enlarged lymph nodes were later determined to be cancerous. Harcourt continued to work and attend classes while going through chemotherapy and radiation for six months, eventually going into remission.

Harcourt was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2010 while working full time and pursuing her master's degree in social administration. She had six months of chemotherapy and radiation and continued to work and attend classes. She remains in remission today. CONTRIBUTED

In 2013, Harcourt began working as a behavioral health therapist for Rocking Horse Community Health in Springfield, which specializes in working with the underserved communities in Springfield.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything for Harcourt, who decided to look for more opportunities to work remotely after the lockdown in 2020 forced her to stay home.

“I decided to apply for a social work position with Thriveworks in Dayton,” Harcourt said. “I was immediately drawn to the idea of providing online therapy and making it easier for people to get the help they need.”

Today, Harcourt continues her job with Rocking Horse Community Health but also works part time as a social worker for Thriveworks, a company offering both in-person and online appointments for individuals struggling with a myriad of mental health disorders. She specializes in treating anxiety, depression, trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Companies like Thriveworks have provided easier access for people that need help,” Harcourt said. “Online services are less stressful for the clients and the therapists.”

Harcourt also confirms what professional studies revealed – people in general experienced more anxiety and more depression than ever before during 2020 and 2021.

“I have seen so much high anxiety and it isn’t going away anytime soon,” Harcourt said. “We have hundreds of people waiting for care and, ironically, therapists are all overworked and have to watch our own stress levels.”

This is especially important for cancer survivors, like Harcourt, who remains in remission after her cancer was caught in the early stage. She constantly works to keep a good balance between her professional and personal life. And spending time with her parents, who live in Beavercreek, is vital to her own mental health. She has also been a single parent since 2020 and is raising an 8-year-old son.

“Community mental health is stressful but is also very rewarding,” Harcourt said. “My heart is in Dayton, and I’d really love to move back there one day.”

For more information, log on to thriveworks.com/dayton-counseling.