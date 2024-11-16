Square One Salon hits big milestone: Here are 25 reasons to cheer it on

The beloved beauty destination has grown quite a bit in the ensuing 25 years with six locations serving Dayton and Columbus that are thriving today.

Social media has been buzzing with thanks from clients and community members that are grateful with memories and thanks.

It’s rate for a business to make it past the 10-year mark, let alone a quarter of a century in business. In honor of this notable occasion, here are 25 reasons to love Square One and look forward to the more years to come.

1) The Four Corner Focus

It remains the same as the day it started: Serving clients, supporting community, giving from the heart and nurturing employees. This tenet continues to guide everything they do.

2, 3, 4) The three co-founders

Brent Johnson, Josh Stucky and Doug Henderson had a beautiful vision to take care of people and take care of employees and they are still executing on that to this day. This community minded and dedicated trifecta of talent continues to invest and give back in so many countless ways and we are all better for it.

5) The humble heartfelt gratitude

Co-founder Brent Johnson shared on Facebook: “Today we celebrate 25 years open at square one salon and spa. We are so grateful to everyone who brought so much to our lives over the last 27 years. Because 25 years in business starts way before opening day. There are months of questions, struggle, doubt, financial burdens and arguments. There are countless and expensive mistakes that take place with money, people and decisions. Daily lessons of what to do and what not to do next time. Thousands of sincere apologies, sleepless nights, worry and joy. Our proudest moments are those that involve personal and professional victories for our team. Seeing them master skills, buy their first home and build families. Owning a small business is a beautiful thing. It’s something I cherish and respect. We love our team. We love those here now and those that came before who are now doing their thing outside our walls. We couldn’t do what we do without the indelible mark they left on square one and our hearts. Many blessings to everyone now and always. Thank you.”

6) The community initiatives and charitable partnerships

When you spend money at Square One you are giving to yourself, but also helping others. The company is philanthropic and gives back to the community it serves through many avenues of support and sponsorships.

7) The talent

The staff of Square One is incredibly talented and its ability to make transformational beauty and relaxation take place is a marvel.

8) The customer service

This is the Disney of Dayton. They are experts in customer service, they pride themselves at it and it shows at every turn. Having been a customer for almost two decades I can tell you that they do not disappoint and if they ever do they take care of their customers. Other businesses could learn a thing or two from them!

9) The brands

They are committed to quality not only in the services but in the products with Aveda and Smashbox Cosmetics. A special 25% discount on select products will be given on November 15 and 16 in honor of the 25th anniversary celebrations.

10) The look

If something is out of place you could have fooled us, each location is always photo ready. Everything looks ready for the white glove test and perfectly placed for a true salon experience.

11) The decor

Is stunning. You feel transported with a gilded opulence that’s mostly chic with a slight dusting of antique-y quirk. It’s all beautiful to look at and soak in while you relax and get your beauty on.

12) The color

When it comes to hair, they have it all — from bold to subtle — and they’re not afraid of a little color on the walls either.

13) The commitment to diversity

They celebrate diversity and support the LGBTQ+ community every day. This is the message they shared on National Coming Out Day in October: Your authenticity is beautiful, your identity is valid, and your journey is unique. Whether you’re out, thinking about coming out, or supporting those who are, we welcome you. Our salons are a safe space where you can be your true self. Remember: There’s no right or wrong way to come out. Your journey is yours alone, and we’re here to support you however we can.

14) The convenience

Online booking is easy to schedule your appointment anytime, anywhere with instant confirmation.

15) The services ... Hair

16) ... Massage

17) ... Skin care

18) ... Nails

They will take care of you ... all of you.

19) The add-on services

They have them, and they are awesome. For example you can add the VoMor Tape-In Hair Extensions service to any appointment for instant thick, full, healthy looking hair. Be sure to look through the menu of what they offer.

20) Their environmentalism

They appreciate the breathtaking beauty of our planet and have committed through their business to protecting it. From reducing water usage to planting trees, every action, no matter how small, makes a difference and with their partnership with Aveda they are all in.

21) The pampering

If you need taken care of you’ve come to the right place. From a hot tea when you walk into a quick facial during a hair cut prepare to feel like the queen or the king that you are.

22) The kindness and smiles

It’s a feel good walking through the doors and it won’t stop until you leave. Square One employees have their degree in making you feel special before and after the pampering begins.

23) The holidays

The warmth, The attention to detail. The decor. Seasons always shine brighter at Square One. This year Aveda has limited-edition nature-inspired holiday gift sets for sale that were designed by Joseph Altuzarra who drew inspiration from 19th-century botanical watercolors, crafting elegant motifs that celebrate nature and the human form.

24) The annual holiday sale

Mark your calendars because it’s coming up! Nov. 23 is the kickoff event from 3-5 p.m. with holiday cocktails, gift with purchase and $20 bounce-back gift cards for every $100 in gift cards purchased. Visit the website for full details.

25) The stories

Customers have them and they are deeply rooted in joy and beauty. The salon is asking the public to share any that they have on social media with the hash tag #SquareOne25.