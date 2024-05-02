Study: Pineapple-flavored mouth spray vaccine might stop UTIs for years

The original United Kingdom-based study, published in 2017, determined 78% of 75 women who used the spray daily for three months had no UTIs the entire following year. During the year before the experiment, each woman experienced at least three.

The researchers presented the results of their second-phase study April 6 at the European Association of Urology Congress in Paris, Live Science reported. This time, the scientists followed up with the original participants who experienced successful treatments.

The study determined the women remained UTI-free nine years after initially beginning vaccine treatments with Uromune.

“This prospective study suggests that Uromune is safe and effective at preventing UTIs in women,” the researchers reported. “Further research is required in larger groups of patients for longer treatment times.”

One participant, however, had to stop using the spray because of an allergic reaction that led to rashes on her face and neck.

Experts say more research is needed to determine the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, which could greatly minimize the need for potentially adverse antibiotics.

“Bacteria cause UTIs and antibiotics treat them,” the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

“However, any time you take antibiotics, they can cause side effects,” the CDC continued. “Side effects can include rash, dizziness, nausea, diarrhea, and yeast infections. More serious side effects can include antibiotic-resistant infections or C. diff infection, which causes diarrhea that can lead to severe colon damage and death.”