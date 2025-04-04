Sweden Creme plans for Saturday season opening

Another Hamilton seasonal staple will open for 2025 this weekend with its offerings of soft serve ice cream and Dixie Burgers.

The corner restaurant at Pleasant and Woodlawn avenues will open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sweden Creme, owned by Brian and Jodi Benge, are planning to be open in spite of the inclement weather in the weekend forecast.

If it is raining, Brian Benge said, they’ll implement a carhop-style for those call in orders and can’t or don’t want to come up to the window to pay.

“We will take your information when you call in your order and upon arrival, we will identify the car make, and color to bring your food out to you as well as taking payment,” he said.

Sweden Creme in Lindenwald, a neighborhood of Hamilton, is painted pink and light blue, and the building is lit up with neon lights at night. Metal tables with built-in benches and umbrellas and picnic-table style seating are available outdoors. A new sign advertises the signature Dixie Burger. The windows are decorated with dancing Dixie Burgers and ice cream cones. CONTRIBUTED

The Benges purchased the historic Hamilton hamburger haven last year after it had been closed for a couple of years. But Sweden Creme has been a go-to Hamilton stop since the 1950s. The Benges also own TropiCool, a shaved ice spot in the 1300 block of Main Street, and adopted its pink and light blue colors into the Sweden Creme decor.

This year, the shop installed a new marque sign at the top of the building, a modern throwback to the 1950s. The Benges posted updates of the sign installation on the Sweden Creme Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SwedenCreme.

For those who want to order ahead, call 513-883-1007.

