Sweden Creme plans for Saturday season opening

If it is raining, Brian Benge said, they’ll implement a carhop-style for those call in orders and can’t or don’t want to come up to the window to pay.

“We will take your information when you call in your order and upon arrival, we will identify the car make, and color to bring your food out to you as well as taking payment,” he said.

The Benges purchased the historic Hamilton hamburger haven last year after it had been closed for a couple of years. But Sweden Creme has been a go-to Hamilton stop since the 1950s. The Benges also own TropiCool, a shaved ice spot in the 1300 block of Main Street, and adopted its pink and light blue colors into the Sweden Creme decor.

This year, the shop installed a new marque sign at the top of the building, a modern throwback to the 1950s. The Benges posted updates of the sign installation on the Sweden Creme Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SwedenCreme.

For those who want to order ahead, call 513-883-1007.