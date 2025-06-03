Symphony Flavors event in Springfield calls on people to support young musicians

“This supports the youth of our community, maybe some of our future symphony,” said Nuggie Lipecap of the SSO staff. “It’s sort of like a taste of Springfield with these signature foods and live entertainment for an evening for the price of one ticket.”

A mix of previous participants and newcomers will offer their top tastes including Cecil & Lime Café, It’s Your Party, Hi Hat Social, Kohler Catering, Lee’s Famous Recipe, Los Mariachis, Mela Urban Bistro, Olive Garden, Red Lobster, Rudy’s Smokehouse, Stella Bleu Bistro, Subway and The Hickory Inn.

Around 150 businesses, organizations and individuals donated to the silent auction, which will offer a variety of items, from art to food to unique items. Libecap said standout items include a vintage record player and a collection of records and a Yamaha keyboard.

Local artist Gary Blevins created a framed and signed print of a violinist with a music sheet exclusively for the auction. He’s an enthusiastic SSO supporter and did a portrait of composer Gustav Mahler that was displayed at a recent concert his music was performed at and hopes to do more in the coming season.

“I couldn’t wait to do something like this to support the symphony,” he said.

Youth musicians will be sharpening their skills this week at a five-day summer music camp, one of the programs events such as this fundraiser support. About 30 youth musicians will perform along with a youth choir at Flavors.

“The kids are really excited to show what they’ve learned and to thank those who support them,” Libecap said.

For tickets or more information on Flavors, go to www.springfieldsym.org/.