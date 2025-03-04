Take risks, reach out, check egos: Dayton arts community hears empowering messages at first-ever symposium

Panelists and presenters included Dayton Art Institute Director/CEO Michael Roediger, Culture Works President/CEO Lisa Hanson, Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland and Miami University Chair of the Department of Architecture and Interior Design Mary Rogero in addition to entrepreneur Josh Stucky, toy designer Tom Osborne, and visual artists Jamal Durr, Kevin Harris and Gary Hinsche among others.

In a session regarding the current state of artmaking moderated by EPIC Inspires member Rodney Veal, Ragland, who thrillingly reimagined “The Nutcracker” this season, encouraged the necessity of taking risks, particularly those in artistic leadership.

“The foundation of making powerful, transformative art is when you get artists in a room together, no matter what their mode of expression is, and it’s bound to come out of genuine, vulnerable and risk-taking art, which is definitely, I feel, something we need right now,” Ragland said.

In a discussion of exploring opportunities for artists across industries, Jessica Barry, president of the Modern College of Design in Kettering, addressed the exciting growth happening among students in the motion graphics and video design program. The interest extends to a variety of local small businesses seeking to promote their brands online.

She also sees opportunities for growth in game design and animation but said it cannot be done without significantly bringing more businesses to the area.

“We would love to develop (those) programs — there’s lots of interest from our students in those types of programs — but we need the employers in this region to support those students,” Barry said. “And those employers aren’t here right now in great enough numbers for us to be able to support that work. So, I think it would take a very coordinated and direct effort to recruit those types of organizations to our area.”

Barry said students will choose to stay in Dayton if opportunities are available.

“They want to stay in this region and I think it’s because many of them are from this region,” she said. “They grew up here. So, if we can have the right recruiters in this area, it’s definitely attainable to retain them here.”

Donna Collins, executive director of the Ohio Arts Council, delivered a passionate keynote address titled “Empowering Creativity: Advancing Art and Design in Ohio.” Themes encompassed advocacy, funding, inclusivity, partnerships and pride.

“The arts thrive when we work together,” Collins said. “Collaboration isn’t just a strategy — it’s a necessity… Ego can be a significant barrier to successful collaboration especially when individuals prioritize personal recognition over collective good.”

She also encouraged participants to stay positive and look for ways to keep the arts alive and thriving.

“We live in times we have never seen before but we’re bigger and stronger than anything that is filling your head space with things that change on a dime,” Collins said. “Don’t live there. Live in your core mission. Live in what the joy brings to you. The arts have always been a source of resilience and renewal, and because of your dedication they will continue to inspire, connect and propel Ohio toward a brighter, more creative future.”

Dana Wiley, owner of the Dana L. Wiley Gallery and president of EPIC Inspires, LLC, said the symposium will likely become an annual event. Organizers are grateful for the community support.

“EPIC and the Dana L. Wiley Gallery appreciated the tremendous support given by our community and we believe the success of this art and design symposium is measured not just by the ideas shared, but by the inspiration ignited, the collaborations formed, and the creativity unleashed long after the event ends,” Wiley said. “Our hope is to continue to bring inspiring events to this region to showcase why ART matters.”