The Contemporary Dayton announces winners of ‘30th Annual Open Members Show’

AWARD WINNERS

The John Lombard Prizes for Best in Show

1st Place—Jessie Ly (Dayton), “run for as long as you can,” 2021, archival inkjet print, 25 ¼ x 37 ¾ inches

2nd Place—Ashley Jonas (Dayton), “Growth Systems #3, what we imbibe,” 2021, mixed media, 17 x 18 inches

3rd Place—Cynthia Bornhorst-Winslow (Beavercreek), “Her Past is Past,” 2022, mixed media with hand built and found objects, 14 ½ x 10 x 10 inches

The Mike Goheen Memorial Award for Emerging Photographers

Richard Lee (Kettering), “Cameraman I & II,” 2023, digital diptych print, 16 x 20 inches each (Modern College of Design)

Leah Creech (Kettering), “Green Goddess,” 2023, digital print, 16 x 20 inches (Modern College of Design)

The 2024 Members Showcard Award

Zuri Ali (Middletown), “Grandma’s Garden,” 2022, acrylic on canvas, 22 x 28 inches

Honorable Mention

Maureen OKeefe (Sidney), “Chickpeas,” 2023, acrylic, 24 x 36 inches

The Co organizers say the Members’ Shows bridge the local and the global. In particular, the exhibition is intended to provoke “a dialogue that transcends geographical boundaries. This cross-pollination of ideas enriches the artistic discourse and positions local artists as vital contributors to the global artistic landscape.”

In related news, The Co has chosen “Spectra” as the theme of its 30th Annual Art Auction to be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Apr. 26.

The Art Auction is The Co’s signature fundraiser. The semi-casual event includes patrons and artists bidding on over 100 original works of art.

The event will take place in the rotunda of the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St. A pre-party will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in The Co’s adjacent galleries.

Ticket packages range from $250 to $5,000 and include benefits such as:

· Guest tickets to the Art Auction and The Pearl Pre-Party

· Name and logo on event website and enewsletter

· Ad in event program

· Reserved live auction seating

Individual tickets start at $125 for general admission and $100 for Co Members. The Pearl Pre-Party tickets start at $250 and include auction entry.

Tickets are now available at codayton.org/auction. Patrons may purchase tickets online at codayton.org/auction or by calling The Co at 937-224-3822 or mailing a check made out to The Contemporary Dayton to 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton, 45402.