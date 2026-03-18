The proper muddy trails etiquette is to walk through it, not around

“We all have cabin fever right now after the winter we’ve had,” said Mike Osborne Five Rivers MetroParks regional park manager. “So, now when we get a 60 or 70-degree day, people want to get out.”

Saturated trails, however, can get damaged by hikers who choose to go off trail to avoid getting their shoes dirty.

“People think ‘I’m just one person’ but there’s a whole bunch of those ‘just ones’ out there,” Osborne said. “By taking a step or two around the muddy puddle they widen the trail and make it less sustainable.”

A little preparation, however, can go a long way toward preserving the natural pathways.

Plan ahead

Proper footwear is a good place to start.

“Waterproof boots with a good tread on the bottom and high sides are best,” Osborne said.

Dressing in layers is always advisable with an exterior layer that offers waterproof protection in case of a pop-up spring shower. Trekking poles can also be helpful on slick, wet trails.

“And wet trails are slippery, so your normal hike might take a little longer,” Osborne said.

Weather can also cause trail closures as flooded creeks or rivers can cover low-lying trails so it’s advisable to check for trail alerts on park websites or social media sites before heading out.

If mud is something you’d prefer to avoid, mornings might be a good time to hike as cooler overnight temperatures should mean more firm soil.

Those muddy shoes might need some TLC after the hike to make sure they are clean and ready for the next adventure. A good cleaning can also prevent transferring invasives from one trail to another.

“There are more and new invasives all the time and you can pick up seeds by walking off trail and then spread things you might not want to spread,” Osborne said.

Be aware

People aren’t the only ones itching to get out and explore.

“You want to watch out for wildlife and give them their distance,” Osborne said. “We’re wanting to get out and about and they do too.”

Flowers are also starting to bloom but may be fragile – another reason to stay on trail and admire from a distance.

While walking through the mud is the general practice, if your boots or bike tires are making deep tracks or ruts, it might be best to try another trail altogether.

“Or maybe leave it for another day,” Osborne said.

The Dayton region is home to more than 350 miles of paved trails, so that is always an option. Visit miamivalleytrails.org for trail maps and information.

MUD-AVOIDANT HIKES

MetroParks trails that are ideal for those who want to the avoid the mud: