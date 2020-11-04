The recipe for a festive fall brew

It’s the perfect occasion to zip up your boots, take in fall’s beauty outdoors, eat apple fritters and explore some of the beautiful farmlands across Southwest Ohio. Personally, I have little-to-no interest in dressing in coordinated outfits or taking a hayride through a field. My interest lies mainly in drinking spiked cider.

Recently, I went to a pumpkin patch with my sister so she could load up on gourds and decorative cornstalks. I was on the hunt for the perfect fall cider. It had to be just right, not too sweet, not too dry. My sister had some success, $50 worth of fall decor, but I came up empty-handed and had to take matters into my own hands.