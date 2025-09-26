The ‘WAGs’ of the Cincinnati Bengals: Who is rocking social media

Niles regularly trends on game day for her “fits” — or outfits — which have gone viral on social media, where she and other Cincinnati Bengals wives and girlfriends (endearingly dubbed WAGs) have amassed massive followings.

We rounded out five of the most popular right now:

Olivia Ponton

WAG status: Girlfriend of Joe Burrow, Bengals quarterback

Social media following: 7.6M on TikTok, 2.8M on Instagram

Age: 23

Birthplace: Naples, Fla.

Current residence: New York City

Profession: Professional model and influencer

Education: Naples High School

Fun fact: She came out to Teen Vogue as a bisexual in 2021, before later clarifying on the Him & Her Podcast that she was pansexual, meaning sexual attraction to a person of any sex or gender.

Whitney Risner

WAG status: Wife of offensive lineman Dalton Riser

Social media following: 1.1M on TikTok, 226K on Instagram

Age: 27

Birthplace: Chillicothe, Mo.

Current residence: Tampa, Fla.

Profession: Founder and designer of jewelry line WaaWees

Education: Fort Hayes State University

Fun fact: Whitney leverages her social media know-how to manage the socials for the RisnerUp Foundation, husband Dalton’s nonprofit organization. Online: risnerup.org

Jazmyn Brock

WAG status: Girlfriend of running back Chase Brown

Social media following: 547K on TikTok, 12.2K on Instagram

Age: Unknown

Birthplace: Unknown

Current residence: Nashville, Tenn.

Profession: Fitness trainer

Education: San Diego State

Fun fact: In September 2024, Chase Brown took to Instagram to share that he and Jazmyn were expecting their first child together, writing, “The best of you. The best of me.”

Grace Uribe

WAG status: Girlfriend of defensive end Shemar Stewart

Age: 22

Social media following: 206K on TikTok, 24K on Instagram

Birthplace: Huntington Beach, Calif.

Current residence: San Diego, Calif.

Profession: Student

Education: San Diego State

Fun fact: Grace is a highly regarded softball player for the San Diego State Aztecs. Prior to San Diego state, she pitched at Texas A&M University and was also the L.A. Times Player of the Year and Orange County’s Pitcher of the Year for Huntington Beach High School.

Stephanie Niles

WAG status: Fiancé of backup quarterback Jake Browning

Age: 27

Social media following: 12K on TikTok, 60K on Instagram

Birthplace: Hong Kong

Current residence: Sun Valley, Idaho

Profession: Instagram model, social media influencer

Education: University of Washington

Fun fact: Well-known for her game-day attire, she sported an all-white bodysuit in January 2024 and CBS footage “nearly broke the internet” — as the New York Post put it — after going viral.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Tianna Robillard

(Former) WAG status: Former fiancé of reserve guard Cody Ford

Social media following: 2.3M on TikTok, 630K on Instagram

Age: 29

Birthplace: Undisclosed

Current residence: L.A., Calif.

Profession: Social media influencer, TikTok Star

Education: Eastern Washington University

Fun fact: Tianna and Cody broke up last year — with Tianna famously posting a video announcing it that’s garnered 18 million views and 34K+ comments.

Olivia Holzmacher (the “other Olivia”)

WAG status: Former longtime girlfriend of Joe Burrow

Age: 28

Social media following: 1M on TikTok, on 156K on Instagram

Birthplace: Mason, Ohio

Current residence: Nashville, Tenn.

Profession: Senior Business Intelligence Analyst

Education: Ohio State (where she met Burrow and became college sweethearts).

Fun fact: The two allegedly broke it off in January 2024, when Olivia went radio silent on Instagram, not posting for the entire year. She finally posted in February of this year: “be intentional , do the hard $hit , && show, don’t tell. I found my deeper well.”

