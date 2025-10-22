Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Hauntfest, Caramel Apple Festival, Monster Mash and more

Spookyville 2025

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 24-25 Location: 10 Miranda St., Morrow Description: This multi-day festival at the Morrow Arts Center will offer a variety of activities centered around Halloween. This list includes a haunted house, trick-or-treating, seasonal drinks and the Pumpkin Smashfest, where guests can decorate, destroy, carve or bowl pumpkins.

Caesar Ford Park Pumpkin Glow

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24-25 Location: 520 S. Stringtown Road, Xenia Description: The Caesar Ford Park Pumpkin Glow will not feature traditional jack-o-lanterns. Instead, each pumpkin will be decorated with special paint to make it glow under a blacklight, creating a unique Halloween experience.

2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Springfield/Urbana

When: 9 a.m. Oct. 25 Location: 734 Woodlawn Ave., Springfield Description: Springfield and Urbana’s 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place this Saturday at Wittenberg University . Registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 9:40 a.m. The walk is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. All proceeds from this event will go to nonprofit organization the Alzheimer’s Association.

Troy Hometown Halloween

When: 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 25 Location: Miami Courthouse Plaza, Troy Description: Various businesses across Troy will be passing out candy as part of the city’s Hometown Halloween event. Aside from the trick-or-treating, the festival will also feature a costume contest, with separate categories for children, pets and families.

Ohio Renaissance Festival Final Weekend

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 25-26 Location: 10542 Ohio 73, Waynesville Description: The Ohio Renaissance Festival will end its 2025 season with the “Heroes and Young Adventures” weekend, where those age 12 and younger get in free. Additionally, all military and first responders will receive a discount.

Caramel Apple Festival

When: Noon-7 p.m. Oct. 25 Location: 2910 Trebein Road, Fairborn Description: This Saturday’s Caramel Apple Festival will feature a variety of vendors offering items inspired by the treat, including baked goods, cotton candy and ice cream sundaes. There will also be a photo booth, live music and more.

Fall Harvest Festival

When: 2-6 p.m. Oct. 25 Location: 444 N. Bend Blvd., Dayton Description: Dayton’s Fall Harvest Festival will offer a pumpkin patch for guests to explore, a hayride, yard games, food vendors and more.

Monster Mash

When: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 25 Location: 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. Description: At this year’s Monster Mash event, guests can dress up in their favorite costumes and make crafts, trick-or-treat, visit a Halloween bounce house, meet famous spooky characters and more. This event will take place within the town’s DORA area, so those age 21 and older can bring their drinks outdoors with them.

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

When: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 6:15 p.m. Oct. 26 Location: 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton Description: Inside the candlelit walls of the Dayton Masonic Center, a variety of horror and Halloween-themed music will be performed at these upcoming concerts. The setlist includes Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” John Carpenter’s “Halloween” theme, “Tubular Bells” from “The Exorcist,” and more. Doors open for the event 60 minutes prior to each show.

Oregon District Hauntfest