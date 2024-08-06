This exercise helps with arm muscle strength

Downward phase: Bend the elbows and slowly lower the dumbbells until they lightly touch the shoulders. In this position, the elbows should be pointing toward the ceiling.

Then return to the starting position by slowly pressing the dumbbells back up until the arms are straight again. This phase of the repetition is more difficult, and you should feel the back of the arm tightening (contracting) and working against the resistance. Although the arms should be straight in order to fully contract the triceps, avoid a hyperextension, or full lockout of the elbow joint.

This exercise is known for its ability to very effectively target all three heads of the muscle, provided that proper form is adhered to. This includes making sure that throughout each repetition, the arms remain shoulder-width apart and directly above the shoulders. The speed of movement should be slow and controlled for full effectiveness.

Most beginners can start with two sets of 8 to 12 repetitions with a light weight, performed every other day or every third day. As progress is made, added sets, repetitions or increased weight can be implemented. You may experience post exercise soreness about 36 hours after the workout, this is normal and should subside within another day or two. If not, this is an indication that the muscle has been overworked, in which case back off on either the amount of weight used or number of reps/sets. It is not advised to work through soreness that is extreme as this can eventually increase injury risk.

Options:

The triceps extension can be performed with one arm at a time. This can be useful for those who find it difficult to keep the upper arms in place, or if using heavier weights. In this case support the outside of the elbow of the working arm with the opposite hand to help keep the arm in place during each extension.

Lying triceps extensions can be performed on a weight bench or on the floor or other stable surface.

This exercise can also be performed seated or standing. In this case, start with one or both arms straight overhead, palms facing one another and elbows shoulder width apart. Without allowing the upper arm to move, slowly lower the forearms until the dumbbells touch the tops of the shoulders. Complete the repetition by returning to the starting position (arms straight).

It is not necessary to use heavy weights with this exercise. In fact, doing so will likely detract from being able to perform the move correctly. When heavy weights are used, the body tends to compensate with other muscles not intended to be affected, thereby limiting the amount of strengthening the triceps could otherwise achieve.

Marjie Gilliam is an International Sports Sciences Master certified personal trainer and fitness consultant. She owns Custom Fitness Personal Training Services LLC. Send email to marjie@ohtrainer.com.

