This week in Dayton arts: 4 key things to know

The Out Here Dayton Film Fest will take place Oct. 9-12 at The NEON in downtown Dayton.

This year’s festival will include 24 films encompassing shorts, narrative features and documentaries. Several guest artists will be invited to attend the festival and discuss their work as well.

“In an effort to collect details for our 20th anniversary, I’ve been digging through old articles and programs and marketing materials,” said Jonathan McNeal, manager of The NEON and festival director. “What we’ve been able to accomplish over the last 19 years is pretty incredible, and this year speaks to that energy. The collection of work that we will screen in October is a powerful mix of humor, drama and calls to action — all while speaking to a cross section of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies."

During the first 19 years, the festival notably screened 337 films and hosted 57 guest artists.

Over the past four months, 12 committee members from the region screened close to 70 films to determine this year’s lineup. On Aug. 8, McNeal was notified the festival will be rewarded an Ohio Arts Council ArtsRISE grant, which is “designed to support organizations working to expand access to activities to a broad range of participants…” according to the Ohio Arts Council.

Noteworthy films include:

Richard Linklater’s “Blue Moon” centered on legendary Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart (Ethan Hawke) and his former collaborator Richard Rodgers (Andrew Scott) on the groundbreaking opening night of “Oklahoma!”

Kim A. Snyder’s “The Librarians” concerning the fight for intellectual freedom centered on book banning in Texas, Florida and beyond.

“Top Drawer Shorts,” an assortment of short films from across the globe.

Rowan Haber’s “We Are Pat” about trans comics tasked with creating a new Pat sketch in homage to the iconic “It’s Pat” sketch from “Saturday Night Live” created by and starring Julia Sweeney.

Chase Joynt’s “State of Firsts” which follows Sarah McBride’s historic run to become the first transgender member of Congress.

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Festival passes will go on sale Sept. 4 and single tickets will go on sale Sept. 11. On Sept. 18, a scholarship portal will open on the website, giving access to free tickets to anyone who applies.

Details for this year’s festival will be available Aug. 21 online at outheredayton.org. Last-minute details and additions will be updated on the festival’s Instagram and Facebook pages: @outheredayton. All screenings will take place at The NEON, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton.

Muse Machine delivers joyful summer concert

It took nearly a decade for the Muse Machine to produce a summer concert but it was worth the wait.

“Dancing in the Moonlight,” joyfully presented Aug. 13 at the Victoria Theatre, gathered more than 100 Muse students and alumni for an evening of familiar songs from pop music, film and Broadway devoted to love, community and remembrance. The breezy showcase was conceived and produced by Douglas Merk, choreographed by Lula Elzy and music directed by Jeffrey Powell.

A very special, definitive portion of the concert was reserved for alumni stretching back to Muse’s glorious 1997 production of “Me and My Girl,” a personal favorite of mine. Ryan Stem delightfully reprised “The Family Solicitor” from “Me and My Girl.” Michael Ingersoll and Tyler Maynard notably teamed up for “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You.” There was also a lovely tribute to the late Lorna Dawes, former Muse executive director, that incorporated the wistful Leonard Bernstein ballad “Some Other Time.”

Credit: MUSE MACHINE Credit: MUSE MACHINE

Additional highlights: Elzy, in a rare stage performance, bringing exceptional elegance and expression to “All My Trials,” tenderly sung by Benjamin Magnuson and Stem and accented with beautifully mature partnering by Aurora Copeland and Josiah Watson; Tres Oakley and Jennifer Clemens joining forces for an enticingly slick rendition of the title song (Oakley gave Las Vegas lounge singer vibes in the best possible way); Maggie Weckesser’s exuberant “Walking on Sunshine”; Charlie MacPherson and Madison Hemming leading the endearing young ensemble in a super cute rendition of “Can’t Stop the Feeling”; Monique Cooper’s radiant “September”; and Amber Knicole’s truly electrifying, radio-ready “Before I Let Go” that phenomenally took and shook the concert to another level that would’ve made Beyoncé proud.

In related news, Muse alumna Alex Finke, who starred in the Muse productions of “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Peter Pan,” will star as Melissa Rivers/Young Joan in “Joan,” Daniel Goldstein’s new play about Joan Rivers running Sept. 3-20 at the Cape Playhouse in Dennis, Mass. Nicole Parker (“Wicked,” “MadTV”) will portray the legendary comedienne. Melissa Rivers serves as executive producer.

Former Wright State professor will direct ‘Death of a Salesman’ film

Attention must be paid! Chinonye Chukwu, former assistant professor of film production at Wright State University, will direct a Black-centric version of Arthur Miller’s iconic Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “Death of a Salesman.”

Academy Award nominee and Emmy and Tony-winning actor Jeffrey Wright will star as traveling salesman Willy Loman opposite Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer as Linda Loman, Willy’s devoted wife.

Credit: Matt Licari Credit: Matt Licari

Miller’s play will be adapted by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (“Angels in America”).

Chukwu’s previous films include “Till” and “Clemency.”

National Conference of Artists will host convention in Dayton

The National Conference of Artists (NCA), the nation’s oldest African American visual arts organization, will host its NCA 2025 National Convention, African Roots/American Fruits, Sept. 5-6 in Dayton.

Spearheaded by celebrated artist Willis “Bing” Davis, the event will encompass Dayton Art Institute and Sinclair Conference Center, showcasing visionary creative voices from across the country.

The convention will explore “the enduring power of African and African American art in shaping identity, fostering a sense of belonging, and envisioning collective futures,” organizers noted in a press release. “Through exhibits, discussions, luncheons and gallery tours, the convention aims to renew regional collaboration and reawaken NCA’s legacy as a cultural force.”

Dean Mitchell, internationally acclaimed artist, will serve as keynote speaker. In addition to Davis, featured speakers and presenters include James Pate, Dwight Smith, Dwayne Daniels, Shirley Woodson Reid, Dinzulu Gene Tinnie, Debra Austin, Deidre Hamlar, Charlie Johnson, Bamidele Demerson, and Erin M. Smith among others.