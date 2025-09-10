This week in Dayton arts: Human Race Theatre celebrates 40 years, Dayton Playhouse to have ‘Addams Family’ and more

The Human Race Theatre Company is celebrating its 40th anniversary with family at the forefront. All of the productions throughout their season will address given, chosen and found components of family, which makes the world premiere of Dayton native Jake Lockwood’s two-hander “Dad’s Place — A Farce” a fitting opener.

If you like your comedies lightweight, silly and self-aware, “Dad’s Place” is the show for you. Issues of downsizing and imposter syndrome are among the elements that keep the action engaging as successful writer Paul (Jason Podplesky) leaves Los Angeles to help his father, Karl (Bruce Cromer), clean up his messy, overstuffed apartment (wonderfully designed by Dick Block and perfectly cluttered with everything from board games to boxes). Along the way, Paul realizes he must face his past, particularly the prickliness of his relationship with Karl, in order to move forward.

Steadily directed with well-timed precision by Joe Deer, Lockwood’s relatable story tickles the funny bone by having the incredibly versatile Cromer appear in multiple roles from a doting aunt to a no-nonsense apartment superintendent. Stepping out of retirement, Cromer, one of Southwest Ohio’s finest Shakespearean interpreters, has an enthusiastic field day showcasing his mastery for voice, inflection, tone, movement, physical comedy and transitional magic. The easygoing Podplesky also shines particularly in Act 2 when Paul frantically hides from the aforementioned superintendent.

I would’ve preferred a more sentimental comedic character study focused on Paul and Karl’s necessity for reunion and forgiveness perhaps as a mix of “The Odd Couple” meets “Tuesdays with Morrie.” But Lockwood is an acclaimed, hilarious and improvisational comic actor, and his desire to create a farce speaks to his inherent passion for humor and zany characters. “Dad’s Place” isn’t about depth but entertainment. Lockwood is simply borrowing a page from Donald O’Connor — make ‘em laugh.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through Sept. 14 at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St. Tickets are $10-$53. 937-228-3630 or visithumanracetheatre.org.

Delightful ‘Addams Family’ at Dayton Playhouse

Dayton Playhouse opens its 2025-26 season with an absolutely delightful production of “The Addams Family” directed by Dawn Roth Smith, who brought similar familial joy to “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Playhouse in 2024.

Based on characters created by Charles Addams and featuring a score by Andrew Lippa and a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (“Jersey Boys,” “Peter and the Starcatcher”), the charming musical finds the titular kooky clan, attractively costumed by Heather Robillard, at an emotional crossroads. In particular, the budding romance between dark, moody Wednesday Addams and well-mannered Ohioan Lucas Beineke fuels parental distress, prompts change and challenges perceptions of what is considered normal.

Humorously authoritative Ron Maurer (Gomez) and striking triple threat Taylor Nelson (Morticia) lead an impressive cast including vocally strong Brianna Wolfe (Wednesday), adorably sly and spunky Liam Cockerham (Pugsley), endearingly kooky Jason S. Lakes (Uncle Fester), genuinely goofy Kelli Myers (Grandma), enjoyably expressive David Laws (Lurch), realistically mature Luc Scott (Lucas), outstandingly liberated and vocally strong Krystal Cockerham (Alice Beineke) and firmly uptight Steven Lakes (Mal Beineke).

Notable production numbers, choreographed by Krystal J. Combs, include snazzy opener “When You’re an Addams,” Wolfe’s full-throttle “Pulled” (and “Crazier Than You” duet with Scott), Nelson and Krystal Cockerham’s conversational “Secrets,” Liam Cockerham’s comically cute “What If,” Krystal Cockerham’s dynamic “Waiting,” Nelson’s breezy “Just Around the Corner,” Jason S. Lakes’ whimsical “The Moon and Me,” and Maurer’s defiant “Not Today.” Music director Lorri B. Topping leads an admirable orchestra.

The dandy gaggle of Ancestors, effectively brought to life with makeup design by Laurynn Kraemer and excellently costumed by Hollan Pennington with distinct personalities, include dance captain Bryan Schuck (Soldier), choral captain Shana Fishbein (Bride), Renee Laskowski (Nurse), Oscar Gilman (Gladiator), Kurt Cypher (Caveman), Jaden Cypher (Detective), Stephanie Dickson (Flapper), Landon Ball (Cowboy), Flight Attendant (Kammeron Frost) and Mary Kate Caserta (’80s Girl).

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 21 at the Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave. Tickets are $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or visitdaytonplayhouse.com.

Local author/poet will be featured at Antioch College

Local author/poet David Matthews will give a literary presentation at The Foundry Theater at Antioch College from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25. His Yellow Springs appearance will be the first scheduled stop on his 2025-26 university/college tour.

“The world is in a very difficult situation right now, and we all know it,” Matthews said in a press statement. “Though, someway somehow, Yahweh will find a way for us to survive it. Then, and only then, can we begin to rebuild and refurbish humanity. People need to love themselves and learn to care for others again. I feel, if we could just gather our patience, we could stop killing one another.”

The Coretta Scott King Center for Cultural and Intellectual Freedom at Antioch College is hosting this performance as part of a series called Freedom Forums. This series promotes dialogue and action on contemporary racial and social justice issues through public lectures, research presentations, community dialogues, panel discussions, arts events and performances.

“My last performance at Antioch was in 1974 when I opened for the legendary poet Gil Scott Heron,” Matthews said.

The renowned writer’s upcoming performance will be dedicated to iconic poet Nikki Giovanni, his friend and mentor of more than 50 years who passed away in December 2024.

“I have dedicated and will continue to dedicate all of my literary performances in her legendary honor,” Matthews said.

Tickets are $10. There are a limited number of free and discounted tickets due to a Yellow Springs Community Foundation grant. For tickets visit the Coretta Scott King Center’s website at antiochcollege.edu/cskc. The Foundry Theater is located at 920 Corry Street in Yellow Springs.