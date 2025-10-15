This week in Dayton arts: ‘Sound of Music’ at Schuster Center, ‘Murder’ at Dayton Theatre Guild and Dayton’s Hungarian community spotlighted at Oakwood’s Wright Library

The terrific Broadway national tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic 1959 musical “The Sound of Music” is a joyful, touching and vocally superb season opener for Dayton Live’s Broadway Series at the Schuster Center.

Three-time Tony-winning director Jack O’Brien brings unexpected humor and great warmth to the forefront of this familiar tale of outcast postulant Maria Rainer (luminously likable soprano Cayleigh Capaldi) and her life-changing experience as governess to the seven children of no-nonsense Captain Georg von Trapp (stern yet approachable Kevin Earley notably bringing tender wistfulness to “Edelweiss” late in Act 2). The budding romance between Maria and Georg is palpable (sparks fly as Capaldi and Earley dance the ”Ländler,” one of the most gorgeous instrumentals Rodgers ever wrote), and the motherly connection Capaldi establishes with the von Trapp clan (particularly the quietly perceptive Ariana Ferch as Leisl and humorously inquisitive Haddie Mac as Brigitta) feel truly genuine (Danny Mefford’s clever choreography heightens the nighttime jubilance within “The Lonely Goatherd”).

Elsewhere: Tony nominee Christiane Noll (“Jekyll and Hyde,” “Ragtime”) finds inspired comedic and dramatic nuances in her outstanding portrayal of Mother Abbess (her stunning rendition of “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” soars with fervor); the delightful Nicholas Rodriguez oozes sophisticated charm as Max Detweiler (he astutely adds a “Porgy and Bess” inflection into “How Can Love Survive?”); strikingly intuitive Kate Loprest conveys Elsa Schraeder with a comedic essence in the vein of Emily Skinner and Megan Mullally, elevating the role from its typical coldness; Ian Coursey believably evolves into an intimidating Nazi as Rolf Gruber; and Daniel Robert Sullivan makes the most of formidable Herr Zeller.

Above all, this production, arising as a comfortable piece of Americana yet alarmingly timely and unsettling underneath, beautifully reiterates the power of love as a means of transformation. O’Brien’s decision to highlight Georg’s demeaning whistle as a significant crutch keeping him from opening his heart speaks volumes for us all. Healing and renewal can only begin when you allow yourself to love.

How to go: Performances continue through Oct. 19. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $53-$161. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Chilling ‘Murder’ at Dayton Theatre Guild

Frederick Knott’s classic 1952 thriller “Dial M for Murder,” a story of marital collapse, betrayal and revenge set in 1950s London, entices with chilling atmospherics at the Dayton Theatre Guild.

Director David Shough, who staged a creepy “Woman in Black” for the Guild last season, returns with a very keen eye for building suspense in tone, pacing, lighting design and sound design (K.L. Storer is credited as co-sound designer).

Toward the end of Act One, Shough’s contributions marvelously intertwine as wealthy socialite Margot Wendice (Cora Ceipek in a breakthrough performance) is attacked in her home by Captain Lesgate (a silently menacing, physically imposing Danny Lipps) unbeknownst that her husband Tony Wendice (deliciously vindictive Matt Meier) is behind the entire scheme. As situations grow dicey as Tony’s master plan unravels, Shough coaxes equally strong portrayals from Jared Mola (Max Halliday), Jim Walker (Inspector Hubbard) and Frank Maranje (Thompson).

In addition, Red Newman provides another wonderfully attractive set and costumer N. Lynn Brown’s attire for Ceipek in the opening scene gorgeously evokes the era of Edith Head and Douglas Sirk.

How to go: Performances continue through Oct. 26. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Avenue, Dayton. Tickets are $19-$21. Call 937-278-5993 or visitdaytontheatreguild.org. Dayton Music Club concert highlights string instruments Dayton Music Club will present “A Celebration of Strings” at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Piano Preparatory School, 41 Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek String instruments are featured in this fall program. Pianist Jennifer Shoup will perform “Valses Poeticos” by Enrique Granados, Susan Price will perform “Sonata 98 in d minor for Lute” by Sylvius Leopold Weiss, and cellist Debbie Johnson will perform “Ricercar No. 5″ by Dominico Gabrielli, “Caprice No. 7 in C Major, Op. 25″ by Carlo Alfredo Piatti, and “Yakamochi Op 193 No. 2 Requiem and Jhala” by Alan Hovhaness.

All Dayton Music Club performances are admission free. For more information, call 937-297-0463 or visit daytonmusicclub.org.

Wright Library hosts author of new book

Wright Memorial Public Library in Oakwood will host award-winning journalist and columnist Mike Sakal in a discussion of his book, “Dayton Hungarians: Their Stories, Glories, and Folklore,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 23.

The book offers a comprehensive history about the Hungarian community in Dayton, one of Dayton’s largest ethnic groups, spanning from the late 1890s to the present day.

According to press notes, the book was a history preservation project sponsored and supported by the Old Troy Pike Community Church (formerly the Hungarian Evangelical and Reformed Church of Dayton, Ohio). It features many stories about Dayton’s former Hungarian neighborhoods and families, including his own, on the city’s West Side and Old North Dayton.

“It was important to preserve the legacy of (the) Dayton Hungarian community as all three of its churches now are closed,” Sakal said. “I’m hoping that my book inspires historians of Dayton’s other ethnic groups to write similar books.”

Sakal, a second-generation American Hungarian, was a sports journalist for the Dayton Daily News. After his article about the Dakota Street Football Team, which existed on Dayton’s West Side from 1922 to 1941, made an impression on the Dayton Hungarian community, he began researching photographs of the neighborhood restaurants where the team celebrations took place.

Copies of “Dayton Hungarians: Their Stories, Glories, and Folklore” will be available for sale following the program, along with a book signing.