TONIGHT: You can be abnormal and formal at this adult prom

There will be two rooms playing music. One room will have a DJ playing all those mellow jams that will be perfect to slow dance to or upbeat ‘80s and ‘90s music that will get people’s feet moving.

The main room will feature live music from Nightbeast, 500 Miles to Memphis, Safe Money (Tino & K Carter) and Knavery. Each band or artist has its own distinct sound. Testa said the Abnormal Formal is for anyone who wants to reminisce or create new memories.

“This event is for people who might not have had the traditional school dance experience,” he said. “We want to make this event big and fun. The theme of the show is ‘It’s the prom you didn’t go to but always wished you had.’”

Beyond the two rooms of music there will be a photo booth to take advantage of as well as a full bar. The Phat & Rich food truck will be there as well selling Mexican-inspired cuisine. Dressing up isn’t necessary, but it is definitely encouraged.

“We want the people there to just be comfortable,” Testa said. “They can come fully dressed to the nines in formal wear or just wear jeans and hoodies.”

Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased online or at the door. A portion of the ticket sales will go to Rink Rat Collectibles Free Store. The store sells sports cards, vintage threads and memorabilia. The store also hosts Resource Saturdays at local churches to provide clothes to families in need.

Testa and Ballengee both agree the last two years have been a real bummer and are hopeful for a large turnout. They want positivity at Abnormal Formal – no drama.

“I’m happy when there’s a lot of positive energy,” Ballengee said. “There’s just a great sense of community when we enjoy live music together. It’s like we are all experiencing something together.”

The Brightside is located at 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. The venue has installed UV-C filters to help sanitize the circulated air in an effort to be safer during the pandemic. Masks are strongly recommended.

