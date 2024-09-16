Traditional Mexican dish is focus of Birria Fest food truck event this weekend

The Yellow Cab Tavern and a number of local food trucks are coming together to host the Dayton Birria Fest this weekend.
The event will run 5-9 p.m. Sept. 21, and the lineup currently includes Pizza Bandit, Let’s Eat Food Truck, Norman Bakery, Qui Cakes and more.
Many vendors will be serving the the traditional Mexican stew in tacos and other dishes.
Birria Fest is the last in a series celebrating 11 years of Yellow Cab food truck rallies. Previous events include the Grilled Cheese Fest in April and the Burger Fest in July.
The Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally website states these events allow vendors to “get creative with their menu offerings for these thematic festivals.”
The Dayton Birria Fest is also within the city’s DORA area, meaning alcoholic beverages in special DORA cups can be freely carried.
Yellow Cab Tavern’s beer garden patio will also be open during the celebration.
This family friendly event is free and open to all.
How to go
What: Dayton Birria Fest
When: 5-9 p.m. Sept. 21
Location: Yellow Cab Tavern: 700 E Fourth St., Dayton
More info: yellowcabfoodtrucks.com and Facebook
