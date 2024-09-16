Traditional Mexican dish is focus of Birria Fest food truck event this weekend

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Many vendors will be serving the the traditional Mexican stew in tacos and other dishes.

Birria Fest is the last in a series celebrating 11 years of Yellow Cab food truck rallies. Previous events include the Grilled Cheese Fest in April and the Burger Fest in July.

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

The Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally website states these events allow vendors to “get creative with their menu offerings for these thematic festivals.”

The Dayton Birria Fest is also within the city’s DORA area, meaning alcoholic beverages in special DORA cups can be freely carried.

Yellow Cab Tavern’s beer garden patio will also be open during the celebration.

This family friendly event is free and open to all.

How to go

What: Dayton Birria Fest

When: 5-9 p.m. Sept. 21

Location: Yellow Cab Tavern: 700 E Fourth St., Dayton

More info: yellowcabfoodtrucks.com and Facebook