Travis Kelce acquires stake in Six Flags, owner of Cedar Point and Kings Island

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates following an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates following an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Lifestyles
By
0 minutes ago
X

Jana Partners, an investment firm based out of New York, has teamed up with Kansas City Chiefs star player Travis Kelce to purchase an approximate 9% stake in the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the current owner of Ohio amusement parks Kings Island and Cedar Point.

ExploreSee also: Kings Island announces bonus weekend in November

Kelce, who is engaged to pop star Taylor Swift, was born in the Cleveland area and has spoken in the past about his various trips to Cedar Point.

“I am a lifelong Six Flags fan and grew up going to these parks with my family and friends,” said Travis Kelce. “The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn’t pass up.”

Travis Kelce has teamed up with Jana Partners to purchase a 9% stake in the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. Contributed

Credit: JANA Partners

icon to expand image

Credit: JANA Partners

Also included in the partnership is Glenn Murphy, a consumer executive and founder of FIS-Holdings Ltd.

The group have announced plans to engage Six Flags leadership regarding ways to improve the guest experience and increase shareholder value.

In Other News
1
The keys to home ownership: How first-time buyers are beating today’s...
2
Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Hauntfest, Caramel Apple Festival...
3
Pizza Dive owners give update on second Beavercreek location
4
Dispelling social media myths about gardening, pollinators and more
5
Home Sweet Home Cafe in Englewood expands with new wine bar, art...

About the Author

Born and raised in the Dayton area, Alex Cutler has always had a deep passion for the city and its history.  In 2022, he received his degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Communications from Sinclair Community College.