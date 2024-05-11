Upcoming Pride Rocks event supports LGBTQ+ mental health awareness

There will be food trucks, local vendors and live entertainment.

Lifestyles
36 minutes ago
LGBTQ+ mental health awareness event Pride Rocks is returning to the Levitt Pavilion.

Running from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, Pride Rocks is family friendly and open to everyone.

The event’s organizers, the National Conference for Community Justice of Greater Dayton, have gathered thousands of small stones and attendees are encouraged to paint these rocks with messages supporting LGBTQ+ pride and suicide prevention.

Mental health providers will also be attending Pride Rocks and answering questions regarding available mental health resources.

Guests also have the chance to purchase products from local vendors or try food from a variety of food trucks. The list of participating restaurants includes El Buen Taco, Claybourne Grille and Childer’s Chimney Cakes, the latter of which sells authentic Hungarian desserts.

Live entertainment at Pride Rocks will be provided by local LGBTQ+ artists, including Never Try and MelinaMarie.

How to go

What: Pride Rocks family friendly LGBTQ+ awareness event

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18

Location: The Levitt Pavilion: 134 S. Main St., Dayton

More info: nccjgreaterdayton.org

