U.S. Air Force Museum to adjust hours for Memorial Day 2025 weekend

The entire museum will be closed while it hosts the official event May 25.

Normal hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume May 26.

This is happening at a time when the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Parliamentary Assembly will be in Dayton.

For security reasons, most people in the Dayton region will not be allowed to attend or even get very close to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly sessions that will be hosted in downtown Dayton. But that doesn’t mean the local community will be completely shut out of this history-making experience.

The public is invited to attend about a dozen panel discussions put on by think tanks and other groups that will explore the importance of NATO, the Dayton Peace Accords and other relevant topics.

Public forum programming will be held at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts and is expected to feature some of the delegates and special guests who will be in town for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA). This programming has been named “The Dayton Dialogue: Conversations about Peace & Security in the Balkans.”

Participants are expected to include representatives from groups such as the Atlantic Council, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the German Marshall Fund, the National Endowment for Democracy, New Lines Institute and the Dayton Development Coalition.

The conversation will be anchored by the historic Dayton Peace Accords and focus on the current tenuous situation in the Balkans, highlighting the need for the transatlantic alliance to work together toward a lasting peace.

Reporter Cornelius Frolik contributed to this report.