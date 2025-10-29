Veterans Day event in Centerville and Dayton Boxes of Hope campaign planned for Nov. 11

Special recognition will be given to the 2025 Veteran Honorees for their service and dedication to our nation.

VFW Post 9550 Commander Richard Hughes will announce the post’s new veteran banner program, set to be featured inside Stubbs Park.

This free event is at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Centerville Veterans Memorial Plaza in the park.

Boxes of Hope

Another way a local community is honor veterans is the 2025 Boxes of Hope campaign. This Veterans Day, the Dayton community is coming together to deliver boxes to local veterans battling cancer.

Through its 2025 Boxes of Hope campaign, the Beavercreek-based Gala of Hope Foundation will assemble and distribute 100 personalized care packages to veterans receiving cancer treatment, ensuring they feel supported, seen and honored.

In partnership with the Dayton VA, the foundation has also established a $30,000 Veterans Assistance Fund to help with transportation to medical appointments and critical household expenses during treatment.

Each Box of Hope contains essential items such as non-perishable food, personal care products and a grocery gift card, along with information about how to access transportation and financial support.

This year’s campaign aims to also reach many more through transportation and financial assistance. The campaign is coordinated in part by the Foundation’s Defense Advisory Group, chaired by Board Member David Judson, Jr.

The Boxes of Hope campaign will culminate in a community packing event on Nov. 11, where volunteers will assemble and deliver care packages to veterans receiving treatment at the Dayton VA.