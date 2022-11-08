Veterans Day: How to show support for those who served

Supporting veterans is a worthy endeavor at any time of year, though such efforts tend to be more prominent in November. Veterans Day is celebrated annually on Nov. 11 in honor of the millions of individuals across the United States who are military veterans. The day coincides with holidays such as Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other countries and also honor military veterans.

There’s no denying that veterans need the support of the people whose freedoms they protect. According to a 2021 study from researchers at Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, the percentage of veterans with disabilities is significantly higher among post-9/11 veterans (40 percent) than it was with veterans from previous eras (25 percent for Gulf War I veterans and 13 percent for veterans of previous wars). Veterans can benefit from support legislated by elected officials in Washington, D.C., but there’s also many things ordinary citizens can do to show how much they appreciate the sacrifices veterans and their families have made and will make in the years to come.