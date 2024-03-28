View the April 8 total solar eclipse in a unique way at the historic Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum is one of the five oldest rural garden cemeteries in the nation, having opened in 1841. It opened just 35 years after the last total solar eclipse Ohio saw, which occurred in 1806. The site is home to the graves of several notable figures, including James M. Cox and the Wright brothers.

Guests can see 165 different species of plants across the site’s 200 acres. Nine of the trees in Woodland have been designated by the Ohio Forestry Association as “Ohio Champions.”

The cemetery rests on a series of hills overlooking downtown Dayton, allowing for wide views of the city. Guests to the April 8 event can arrive starting at 8 a.m. and roam the site, so attendees will have to make sure to come early to get the best spots. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Woodland Cemetery will also have a food option for guests of the event, as the Dayton Urban BBQ food truck will be in attendance. Plus, those who pre-register online will get two meal tickets for the truck, one for an entree and one for a drink.

The packet early ticket-buyers receive also includes a pair of solar eclipse glasses, parking for one vehicle, a T-shirt to commemorate the event and information about the Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. In order to claim these benefits, guests must purchase tickets by April 1.

Tickets for this event are non-refundable, and all proceeds will support the Woodland Arboretum Foundation, which specializes in the restoration and preservation of the cemetery.

How to go

What: Total Eclipse of Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

Where: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton

When: 1-5 p.m. on Monday, April 8. Gates open at 8 a.m.

More Info: https://woodlandcemetery.org or call 937-228-3221