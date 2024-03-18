Violinist Lindsey Stirling heading to The Rose this summer

Her latest album, “Duality,” will be released June 14. The album is expected to consists of a dozen songs “showcasing Stirling’s refined musicality and gift for sculpting deeply expressive melodies.” The songs are a blend of Celtic music and other global influences as well as left-of-center pop.

Her Huber Heights concert will begin at 8 p.m. and feature special guests Walk off the Earth, a Canadian indie pop band.

Tickets are priced at $43.50-$123.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22.

For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com. For more information about special VIP packages, including a meet and greet, visit LindseySterlingVIP.com.