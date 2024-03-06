Comedian Pete Davidson brings his tour to Dayton this summer

Stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer Pete Davidson will bring his “Prehab Tour” to the Schuster Center on July 13.
Best known for appearing on “Saturday Night Live” for eight seasons, Davidson shot his first one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 the same year. He was also listed as one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. Earlier this year he released his new Netflix stand-up special “Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli.”
In 2023, he starred in Peacock’s “Bupkis,” a semi-autobiographical comedy series he also co-created, co-wrote and executive produced. He will begin production on Season 2 later this year.
In addition to co-writing, executive producing and starring in ”The King of Staten Island,” his film credits includes “Dumb Money,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Trainwreck,” “Big Time Adolescence,” “Set It Up,” “Meet Cute,” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Upcoming projects include “The Home, Wizards!,” and “I Slept with Joey Ramone.”
Tickets for his 7 p.m. show, co-presented by Dayton Live and SaveLive, are priced at $60-$100. This event will also be phone-free. All phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 7. For tickets or more information, visit daytonlive.org.
