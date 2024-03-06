Comedian Pete Davidson brings his tour to Dayton this summer

Explore Celebrate the Oscars at The Neon

In 2023, he starred in Peacock’s “Bupkis,” a semi-autobiographical comedy series he also co-created, co-wrote and executive produced. He will begin production on Season 2 later this year.

In addition to co-writing, executive producing and starring in ”The King of Staten Island,” his film credits includes “Dumb Money,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Trainwreck,” “Big Time Adolescence,” “Set It Up,” “Meet Cute,” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Upcoming projects include “The Home, Wizards!,” and “I Slept with Joey Ramone.”

Tickets for his 7 p.m. show, co-presented by Dayton Live and SaveLive, are priced at $60-$100. This event will also be phone-free. All phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 7. For tickets or more information, visit daytonlive.org.