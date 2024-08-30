Virtual ‘American Idol’ Ohio auditions happening in September

Open call auditions will be conducted through Zoom. Auditioners will be able to sing face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. “American Idol’ alums Jayna Elise and Mia Matthews will join hopefuls in the waiting room for Q&A, audition tips and more.

Southwest Ohio has been an “American Idol” magnet in recent years. Last season Centerville High School graduate Micaela McCall of Santa Barbara, California reached the top 56. In 2023, Michael Williams of Mason reached the top 20. Both were specifically praised by judge Katy Perry during the competition.

“American Idol,” the search for America’s next superstar, will return for its eighth season on ABC in spring 2025. Season Four winner Carrie Underwood” will join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the judging panel.

For more information on “Idol Across America” including specific audition details, locations and full eligibility requirements, visit americanidol.com/auditions.