Virtual ‘American Idol’ Ohio auditions happening in September

Aug 30, 2024
Virtual auditions for the 23rd season of “American Idol” will take place in Ohio on Monday, Sept. 9.

For the fifth year in a row, “Idol Across America” offers virtual audition days for all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.

Open call auditions will be conducted through Zoom. Auditioners will be able to sing face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. “American Idol’ alums Jayna Elise and Mia Matthews will join hopefuls in the waiting room for Q&A, audition tips and more.

Southwest Ohio has been an “American Idol” magnet in recent years. Last season Centerville High School graduate Micaela McCall of Santa Barbara, California reached the top 56. In 2023, Michael Williams of Mason reached the top 20. Both were specifically praised by judge Katy Perry during the competition.

“American Idol,” the search for America’s next superstar, will return for its eighth season on ABC in spring 2025. Season Four winner Carrie Underwood” will join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the judging panel.

For more information on “Idol Across America” including specific audition details, locations and full eligibility requirements, visit americanidol.com/auditions.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

