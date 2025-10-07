Wellness walking in Greene County parks takes place year-round and varies in difficulty

That’s just how longtime participant Patti Daggett, of Xenia, likes it.

“One time there were life-size cutouts of Queen Elizabeth and Elvis and a few others in the park,” Daggett said with a smile. “Rick brings a different level of playfulness and energy to the walks. I really look forward to it.”

The weekly walks, which take place year-round, are a partnership between Greene County Parks & Trails, Beavercreek Parks, Fairborn Parks & Recreation and the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association. The one-hour walks on Thursdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m. rotate from park to park and city to city. They are rated from 1-3, indicating the overall difficulty but are all designed for a wide variety of ages and ability levels.

“Even the 3s are fairly beginner friendly,” said Liz Bowen, Greene County Parks & Trails marketing and public relations specialist. “It might just be a rockier path or have more noticeable roots.”

From young parents with their little ones in strollers to seniors in their 70s like Daggett, the Wellness Walkers provide exercise, education, camaraderie and a good bit of laughter. Paces vary and that’s perfectly fine.

“Some of us walk faster than others, but you can really go at your own pace,” Daggett said.

While some want to smell the flowers and soak up the sunshine, others prefer to power through and break a sweat.

“I check on everyone and see how they are feeling that day,” Inman said. “I’ll hang back with the last few and answer questions any of them have along the way. It’s really like hanging out with a bunch of friends.”

The caring atmosphere is something Daggett cherishes.

“One day it was a bit icy, and I decided to turn back, and the group waited for me to get back to my car safely before moving on,” she said. “That’s the kind of caring and camaraderie I have found with this group of people.”

Inman agrees.

“That’s the neatest part of it,” he said. “It’s really like a family.”

UPCOMING WALKS

(Ratings indicate the easiest (1), moderate (2) and more challenging (3) routes)

Oct. 16 Fox Run Park, Beavercreek (2)

Oct. 23 Cold Springs Reserve, Fairborn (2)

Oct. 30 Dave Nolin Wetland Reserve, Beavercreek (1)

Nov. 6 Hebble Creek Reserve, Fairborn (1)

Nov. 13 Garland Wetland Reserve, Fairborn (2)

Nov. 20 Spring House Park – Patterson, Beavercreek (3)

For a complete list of upcoming walks and weather-related updates visit Greene County Parks & Trails on Facebook .