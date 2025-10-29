Biological aging is not linear and it is important to understand natural physical and cognitive declines.

Dr. Akil Patel, a neurosurgeon with expertise regarding the brain and vascular system, said that the brain starts to shrink, known as brain atrophy, when people reach age 30, and it accelerates after the age of 60. Atrophy can affect complex mental activities, as well as affect communication between neurons.

Harvard Health Publishing, from the Harvard Medical School, reveals that a natural loss of brain receptors and neurons means it takes longer to process and remember new information. Some people may find that they are also more distracted than they were at a younger age.

So, what can we do to be aware of, and maintain, brain health?

The areas most affected by atrophy are the hippocampus, where the cells start declining and shrink (plays role in memory); the front lobe (judgement and everyday decision making); and temporal lobe (associated with how long people can pay attention to issues or criteria). The temporal lobe shrinks more than other parts of the brain.

While the brain’s processing speed peaks at about the age of 18 and overall brain development peaks about the age of 25, there is good news for the older population, as the brain’s emotional development peaks in a person’s 50s or 60s.

“There are still things to look forward to,” Patel said. “There are still parts of their brain that are continuing to grow and mature. It’s remarkable. As much as we think we know about the brain, we’re learning more and more as imaging improves.”

It is important to understand the differences between aging and brain changes. Patel said aging does impact cognition in an inverse relationship — the older you are, the slower your cognitive abilities. Cognition can be extremely stable in some people. Being cognitively sharp depends on how people process information and maintain long- and short-term memory.

Forgetting names or misplacing the car keys are normal age-related cognitive issues. Mild cognitive impairment, such as forgetting how to drive home from work, is a step in between age-related changes and dementia.

Signs to watch

There are some brain changes that should never be ignored: stroke (weakness on one side of the body), cognitive issues (some changes are brushed aside as effects of getting older but a person’s affect should not change) and issues beyond basic memories changes.

Noticeable memory changes beyond absentmindedness would show as an individual who has a harder time performing tasks they used to do on a daily basis.

Emotional stability can also be a sign of brain changes. Sometimes depression or heart disease can mimic brain changes and symptoms can improve if the underlying cause is treated.

Cognitive functioning, staying sharp and quality of life can all be influenced by lifestyle choices. Patel notes that regular physical activity is a significant positive factor. Diet also plays a primary role in aging. Blood flow slows down naturally as people age, and it can be further hindered by the build up of cholesterol in the vessels, which further reduces blood flow.

There is no significant evidence that over-the-counter medications, such as Neuriva and Prevagen, change brain function. Patel says there is some decent data but it’s not statistically significant. He encourages his patients to consider Ginkgo biloba, ginseng and omega 3 fatty acids (fish oil), as well as vitamin B and vitamin D supplements.

Social isolation is a big factor related to cognitive decline. Seniors should strive to stay socially active, while limiting alcohol and smoking.

“Smoking leads to faster brain atrophy and cognitive decline,” Patel said. “There is always a genetic component, but the most underlying factor is positive lifestyle factors. They should be incorporated earlier rather than later. We can be proactive to slow down possible future decline.”