What to know about the mobile petting zoo at the Montgomery County Fair

Although t is typically at fairs in both Allen County and Van Wert County, Jungle Island Zoo is at the Montgomery County Fair for the second year in a row.

“We usually bring about four or five people and then it’s about 4 hours of heavy gate lifting and climbing the pole for the lights,” said Ean Boecker, a member of the Jungle Island Zoo team. “We bring the animals out the day of the fair and that’s a whole other story right there, trying to get them where they’re supposed to go, but it’s still fun.”

For the past 10 years, Boecker has been helping out, driven by his love for animals.

“I’ve always liked animals since I was a kid and animals like me,” Boecker said. “It’s a weird connection I have with them. They just feel comfortable around me.”

Credit: DION JOHNSON Credit: DION JOHNSON

He’s helped Jungle Island Zoo’s educational shows for schools where they show off animals to children and allow them to pet and hold some. These services are also provided to summer camps, day cares, nursing facilities and more.

Jungle Island Zoo has 120 animals that range from familiar ones such as sheep and goats to more exotic ones like kangaroos and camels. During the selection process for the Montgomery County Fair, the team made sure to bring animals it considered friendly and could handle this summer’s heat.

In addition to his work with animals, Boecker enjoys talking to people, calling people in from the street to see the petting zoo and answering any questions they may have on the variety.

“If you want to see some nice friendly animals, maybe feed them, come see us at the Montgomery County Fair,” said Boecker.

HOW TO GO

What: The Montgomery County Fair

Where: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

When: Noon to 10 p.m. daily through July 12

Other info: montcofair.com