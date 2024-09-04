When to buy holiday flights for the lowest price

“If your strategy is strictly the absolute lowest price to get from point A to point B, you know you can certainly play the field,” said Jerry Katz, a travel agent.

To get the best price, travelers need to have a game plan. Experts suggest buying peak holiday season airfare tickets three to seven months out.

“Waiting till the last minute is not a good tactic, you’ll probably encounter not only expensive flights but ridiculously expensive flights,” said Katy Nastro, another travel agent.

CVG airport spokesperson Mindy Kirschner said if you’re flying out of Cincinnati, be sure to book early, especially if you’re flying during peak travel rush.

“Airfares are low right now, and travel demand is high,” she said. “Thanksgiving period is the busiest time.”

Katz said the Wednesday before and Sunday after Thanksgiving are always the most expensive travel days, so try to plan your travel days accordingly.

“Maybe see if you could switch your dates a little bit and maybe even fly Thanksgiving morning and come back the following Monday,” Katz said. “Or going that Tuesday to Saturday to save on airline tickets.”

Maybe you’ve heard airfare prices drop the lowest on a certain day of the week — Katz said that’s a myth.

“That’s become more of an old wives tale at this point,” he said. “Flexibility is way more important than the day of the week that you purchase your airline tickets.”

Katz shared his thoughts on what he believes is the easiest way to compare prices being offered by different airlines

“I personally find that Google Flights is the most user-friendly of all of the airline tracking systems, and they do offer a price tracking on their website,” he said.

Katz said you should also be aware of basic economy fares, although it may be tempting as you can typically save about $40-$50 on average. However, if you need to change your flight for any reason, you’re pretty much out of luck. Instead, Katz recommends booking main cabin for a little more security and flexibility.