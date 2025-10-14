Why river cruises are the next big thing — and how Ohio fits right in

Here’s why river cruising is poised to explode, and what’s making it so appealing.

The appeal and why 2025 is the turning point

River cruising offers a distinctly slower, more intimate and immersive way to explore.

Ashley Chesnut, with J&M Cruise Lines in Toledo (online: jmcruiselines.com), said it has seen an increase in demand, as guests are looking for that unique experience only a river cruise can provide.

“There seems to be a movement and synergy in our society to reconnect with nature, the outdoors, and the waterfront,” she said.

Additionally, other forces are aligning to make this year the time river cruising really takes off.

Culture over crowds — Travelers are craving authentic, curated experiences. Lines now offer themed itineraries around food and wine, wellness, art, and even faith-based journeys. Sustainability as standard — The newest ships are equipped with hybrid or electric engines, solar panels, and advanced waste systems, appealing to environmentally conscious travelers. Broadening appeal — Once favored by retirees, river cruising is now attracting younger travelers, solo explorers, and multigenerational families drawn to its ease and flexibility. Chesnut said they are seeking more ways to meet the interest of younger adults. Closer to home — Domestic itineraries, especially on the Mississippi, Tennessee, and Ohio rivers, are booming. That’s great news for regional economies and for Ohio travelers who want to explore without flying overseas.

Cruising on the Ohio current

In Cincinnati, BB Riverboats has seen a steady rise in demand for themed cruises, from family-friendly dinner sails to sightseeing excursions along the Ohio River, featuring views of the historic riverfront and a narrative guide bringing the city’s past and present to life. As stated on their website, “a sightseeing cruise is more than just a boat ride; it’s an experience that connects you to the beauty and story of the Ohio River.”

BB Riverboat dining cruises feature the Midwestern cuisine of executive chef Stephanie Schifrin — including smoked beef brisket, pan seared salmon, old fashioned fried chicken, and chef carved mustard-and-herb crusted prime rib. Online: bbriverboats.com

Upcoming dining cruises aboard BB Riverboats:

Tuesday, Oct. 14: Captain’s Dinner Cruise, tickets starting at $68

Wednesday, Oct. 15: Captain’s Lunch Cruise, tickets starting at $50

Upstream in Marietta, the Valley Gem Sternwheeler offers narrated history cruises that showcase the charm of small-town Ohio and its deep ties to the state’s river heritage. Also unique to the Valley Gem are themed cruises such as Wine and Dine — a series of dinner cruises featuring wine and cuisine from different parts of the world — and a Mixology Cruise, where guests learn how to curate their own cocktails and enjoy menu items paired specifically for each handcrafted beverage. Online: valleygemsternwheeler.com

Still farther north in Toledo, J&M Cruise Lines keeps the tradition alive and well on the Maumee River.

“Our Maumee River cruises on the Sandpiper and Glass City Pearl offer an expansively different view of the Toledo area only seen from the waterfront,” Chesnut said. “Our years of experience and knowledge of Toledo’s history make cruising with J&M Cruise Lines an amazing time — every time.”

Chesnut said they offer a wide range of themed and specialty cruises — from musical dinner cruises to sunset, cigar, or murder mystery themed cruises, as well as fishing charters and trips to Ohio tourist attraction, Put-in-Bay.

“Our motto is we have a cruise for everyone,” she said. “We also offer private events so you can tailor your cruise to perfectly suit your wants and needs.”

