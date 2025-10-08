Willis Music expands into ‘massive’ space with move into West Chester

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“Our new location is like an alternate universe,” said Jaci Pope, Social Media Director for Willis Music. “Every type of instrument you could imagine we have. The new space is massive and it is just a beautiful space.”

The new site is nearly 10,000 square feet and located just south of the Allen Road and Union Centre Boulevard intersection. It is a full service music store and repair shop with new instruments for sale and available to rent. The store carries all kinds of accessories for instruments and musicians and also offers lessons.

It also has music books and online ordering available.

“We are a full repair shop for instruments,” Pope said. “You can take your instrument to any store location but the West Chester location is where we handle all repairs. Everything from trumpets, flutes, saxophones, pianos, keyboards, band and orchestra instruments. You can also purchase new or rent.”

The new West Chester Twp. location has approximately 20 employees and as one of the only music stores in the area is well-versed on the equipment required for the local school bands in the area.

“We have more employees, more experts to help parents understand the process of

joining a band and learning an instrument,” Pope said.

Willis Music acquired Moeller Music in 2013 and then Buddy Rogers music in 2022 and now has locations in West Chester Twp. Kenwood, Eastgate in Ohio and Kentucky locations in Florence and Lexington.

When you walk in you can expect to be greeted right away,” Pope said. “You can expect nice, joyful employees, a really clean environment, and you can see all of our instruments showcased.”

HOW TO GO