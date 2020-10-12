X

Women in the workplace: Share your Dayton ‘9 to 5’ stories

Oscar winners Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar will debut their next film, “9to5: The Story of a Movement,” at the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 19, 2020. (Source: Contributed)

Lifestyles | 1 hour ago
By Sarah Franks

Later this month, Dayton’s award-winning filmmaking duo Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar will premiere their latest film “9 to 5 - The Story of a Movement” locally.

In celebration of the women’s labor movement, The Dayton Daily News wants to share Dayton’s own “9 to 5” story.

ExploreOscar-winning duo ready to premiere next documentary for Dayton

We are looking for women who were part of the workforce in the early 1970s when the women’s rights movement was taking shape who are willing to share their experiences and reflect on how the workforce has changed for local women.

ExploreDayton Oscar winners tease new film about movement that inspired Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton

CONTACT US: If you are willing to share your story with us, please contact lifestyles and entertainment reporter Sarah Franks at Sarah.Franks@Coxinc.com.

Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who won an Oscar in the documentary feature category for âAmerican Factory,â returned to Wright State University Thursday to speak with students in the Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures. Reichert is a professor emeritus at WSU and Bognar is an alumnus and former motion pictures faculty member. The couple brought their Oscar statuettes for the students to pass around and shared their documentary film making process. âAmerican Factoryâ follows the creation of the Chinese-owned automotive glass-factory Fuyao Glass America in the same building that had once housed a General Motors assembly operation in Moraine. LISA POWELL / STAFF

ABOUT ‘9 To 5 — The Story of a Movement’

The Dayton premiere of “9 To 5 - The Story of a Movement” is happening on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. at Dixie Twin Drive-In, located at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 a car and are expected to sell-out, so people are encouraged to buy tickets as soon as possible at https://planned2give.networkforgood.com/. Proceeds will benefit FilmDayton.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.