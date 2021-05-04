WORTH THE DRIVE: Go on safari at Ohio’s wildest animal park

The newest experiences include the Secrets of the Zoo Wildside Tour and WildNights at the Outpost experience.

A scimitar-horned oryx at The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio. GRAHM S. JONES / COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM Credit: Grahm S. Jones Credit: Grahm S. Jones

During the Secrets of the Zoo Wildside Tour, visitors will be guided by one of The Wilds’ animal management team members who appear on the hit Nat Geo WILD TV series “Secrets of the Zoo.”

Visitors on the WildNights at the Outpost will spend the night in the middle of The Wilds’ pastures with rhinos and other rare and incredible species nearby.

Adventure-seekers can also opt to soar over animal pastures on a Zipline Safari tour, enjoy a Fishing Safari tour on one of nearly 100 lakes at The Wilds, or saddle up on a Horseback Safari tour through the prairies.

Nomad Ridge at The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio. GRAHM S JONES / COLUMBUS ZOO AND AQUARIUM Credit: Grahm S. Jones Credit: Grahm S. Jones

From May–October, The Wilds is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (The last tour departs at 4 p.m.) Pricing varies depending on the tour and advanced reservations are required.

Visit TheWilds.org to view a selection of tours and for scheduling.