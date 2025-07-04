One of Dayton’s biggest art festivals is set for Aug. 2

Some of Dayton’s landmarks will act as hubs for the festival, each featuring its own festivities and events. For instance, the Dayton Arcade, located at 35 W. Fourth St., will be home to Art Full Circle. This showcase will feature 12 different artists teaching guests about their respective disciplines.

The Schuster Center, which can be found at 1 W. Second St., will be home to a number of interactive dance stages during Art in the City, where guests can learn various styles of dance. The theater will also host a sketching workshop and an “instrument petting zoo.”

The event’s dedicated family zone will be in The Levitt Pavilion, located at 134 S. Main St. — complete with bubbles, face painting, hula hooping and other child-friendly activities.

At Courthouse Square, or 23 N. Main St., guests will be able to try food from a variety of food trucks, listen to live music or play giant versions of classic lawn games.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Art in the City will also feature the Block Party on St. Clair, a competition where artists will draw chalk murals on giant 8x8-foot squares. The winner of the contest will receive $150.

There will be other competitions during the festival, including one new for this year. The Great Dayton Cake Off, inspired by the popular “Great British Bake Off” series, will see chefs cook and decorate their cakes before guests crown “Dayton’s Best Cake Artist.”

Art in the City will also feature a juried art show inside the Dayton Convention Center at 22 E. Fifth St., featuring creations submitted by local artists. Guests can choose their favorites on Dayton.com until noon Aug. 15, after which the winner will be chosen.

For those looking to purchase goods from local vendors, over 40 of them will be set up at the Art Bazaar on Fifth inside the Oregon District.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

In between each hub, there will be small stages set up for additional live performances and activities. These stations will also serve to help guide attendees to each area.

HOW TO GO

What: Art in the City

When: 1-7 p.m. Aug. 2

Location: Downtown Dayton

More info: downtowndayton.org