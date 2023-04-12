1 arrested after woman stabbed multiple times in West Carrollton

A man was arrested after a woman was stabbed Sunday in West Carrollton.
The woman had multiple stab wounds and was in stable condition at Kettering Health Main Campus as of Tuesday, according to West Carrollton police.
On Sunday, a woman called 911 and reported her vehicle was hit at the Miami Valley Sports Bar parking lot on Watertower Lane.
While on the phone with dispatch, the woman said there was a man with a knife. She added the man had just stabbed someone and was driving away, according to dispatch records.
The stabbing victim was reportedly left at the scene. Police confirmed the woman and suspect were known to each other, but didn’t offer additional details.
West Carrollton police issued a BOLO, or be on the look out report, for the man. He was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post, according to police.
The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time as no formal charges have been filed.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
