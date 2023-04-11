1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in West Carrollton

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in West Carrollton Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of East Central Avenue and Dryden Road, according to West Carrollton police and fire dispatchers.
A truck and car were involved in the crash. Initial reports indicated one of the vehicles rolled over and at least one person had to be extricated.
Moraine police, which also responded to the scene, confirmed one person was dead. Additional information about the deceased was not available.
It is not clear if there are any other injuries.
East Central Avenue and Dryden Road are closed near the crash as police continue to investigate.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
