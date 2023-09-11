1 dead, 1 injured following 2-vehicle crash in Washington Twp.

One person is dead and another is injured after two vehicles crashed in Washington Twp. Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 800 block of West Spring Valley Pike.

A preliminary investigation indicated the driver of a 2017 Mercedes Benz Sprinter van failed to maintain control while going east on West Spring Valley Pike. The van went off the side of the road and hit a mailbox, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The van drove back onto the road, heading east in the westbound lane and hit a 2022 Hyundai Kona.

Washington Twp. Fire Department medics transported the drivers of both vehicles to Miami Valley Hospital South, where the driver of the Mercedes Benz was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office’s traffic services unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

