1 dead after vehicle fleeing traffic stop hits vehicle, pedestrians in Englewood

One person is dead following a chase in Englewood where suspects fled a traffic stop and hit a vehicle, two pedestrians and a house Sunday afternoon.

Five people were taken to the hospital, including the two suspects, the driver of the vehicle hit by the suspect vehicle and the two pedestrians, said Englewood police Sgt. Mike Lang.

Both pedestrians were transported in critical condition and the driver was in non-critical condition, he added. One of the pedestrians has since died.

The two suspects were taken to the hospital after showing signs of an overdose. One has been released and booked into jail and the second suspect is expected to be released and booked into jail sometime Monday, Lang said.

The incident started just before 4 p.m. on South Main Street near Wolf Avenue when an Englewood police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and false registration. The vehicle initially slowed down, before speeding up and fleeing from the officer, Lang said.

The officer chased after the suspect vehicle. After approximately 1.3 miles, the suspect vehicle T-boned another vehicle attempting to turn left onto Sweet Potato Ridge Road. The suspect vehicle then went up on the sidewalk and hit two pedestrians before hitting a house about two lots away, Lang said.

Two suspects fled the vehicle on foot. The officer got out of their cruiser and began rendering aid to the pedestrians, Lang said.

A K-9 crew was able to track the suspects to a storage shed nearby. It was later discovered the suspects also had warrants in Montgomery County.

Lang said the incident lasted 43 seconds from the attempted traffic stop to the crashes.

Englewood police handed the investigation of the crash and chase over to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Englewood Police Department will conduct its own internal investigation once the sheriff’s office finishes its investigation, Lang said.

The suspects have not been formally charged as of early Monday afternoon.