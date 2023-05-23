BreakingNews
Hello Mile High City: Dayton to get new daily flight to Denver this year
1 dead after two-vehicle crash early Monday in Warren County

By , Staff Writer
36 minutes ago

A two-vehicle crash in Monroe killed one man Monday morning.

Crews were sent to Greentree Road near Union Road around 8:30 a.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2003 Toyota Camry, operated by 82-year-old William Mapes from Lebanon, was traveling west on Greentree Road when it went left of center and hit a 2013 Phoenix concrete mixer head-on, OSHP said.

Mapes was transported Atrium Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to injuries from the crash later on, the patrol said.

The drive of the concrete mixer was not injured.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Turtlecreek Township Fire Department & EMS, Warren County Engineer’s Office, Case Towing and Reffitt’s Garage & Towing Service all assisted on scene.

The crash is under investigation.

