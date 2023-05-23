Hello Mile High City: Dayton to get new daily flight to Denver this year

The flight will start daily on Sept. 29, 2023. The flight will have 12 first-class seats, 16 economy-plus seats and 48 standard economy seats. Tickets are available for purchase at united.com.

Years ago, the Dayton airport had multiple flights to Denver.

Frontier Airlines used to have two daily nonstop flights, and United Express, a subsidiary of United Airlines, started offering a daily nonstop flight in 2010.

Frontier discontinued air service at the Dayton airport in 2013. That came after Southwest Airlines decided to launch service from Dayton to Denver in 2012.

United Airlines also had nonstop service in the late 2000s.