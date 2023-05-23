Hello Mile High City: Dayton to get new daily flight to Denver this year

United Airlines announced today that it is launching new nonstop air service from Dayton to Denver.
The nonstop flight to the Mile High City will be the farthest-flying direct flight out of Dayton. It will be offered daily, departing Dayton at 9 a.m.
Airport officials say this will provide direct air travel between the Birthplace of Aviation and the American West.
“We’re particularly pleased to bring this important non-stop destination to the Miami Valley, thanks in large part to the extensive collaboration between Dayton-area community partners and United,” Mark J. Weithofer, United’s managing director of domestic planning, announced Tuesday. “We look forward to continuing to work together as we connect Dayton to United’s global route network via our hub gateways in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and now Denver.”
The flight will start daily on Sept. 29, 2023. The flight will have 12 first-class seats, 16 economy-plus seats and 48 standard economy seats. Tickets are available for purchase at united.com.
Years ago, the Dayton airport had multiple flights to Denver.
Frontier Airlines used to have two daily nonstop flights, and United Express, a subsidiary of United Airlines, started offering a daily nonstop flight in 2010.
Frontier discontinued air service at the Dayton airport in 2013. That came after Southwest Airlines decided to launch service from Dayton to Denver in 2012.
United Airlines also had nonstop service in the late 2000s.
