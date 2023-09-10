Englewood council to consider proposal for new 80-home subdivision

ENGLEWOOD — A plan to construct a new housing subdivision on a piece of vacant land in Englewood, on the south side of Interstate 70, will be soon considered for approval by city council.

Crescent Communities Inc. recently submitted a rezoning request and preliminary site plans for a 28-acre site, located east of Taywood Road and north of Taylorsburg Drive.

Englewood Planning Commission last week voted to recommend council approval for the project in a 3-1 vote. The rezoning request and preliminary site plans will be presented to city council on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Last week’s vote came just weeks after the commission in August recommended council not approve a previous set of plans for the vacant site submitted by Crescent Communities. The developer then withdrew the application prior to consideration by council and submitted new plans that were subsequently recommended for approval on Sept. 7.

Development Director Bill Singer said city officials were initially concerned about lot sizes outlined in the first set of plans, and how these proposed new homes would abut an existing residential subdivision.

The modified plans show increased lot sizes and a decrease in the number of single-family homes, now expected to total around 80.

Access to the site is at the easternmost end of Taylorsburg Drive, off Taywood Road, directly east of Candlelight Village.

The project has not been publicly well-received by members of the community, with multiple of the roughly 50 residents in attendance during last Thursday’s meeting voicing concerns. No residents spoke in support of the project.

Lisa Neff, who lives on Robinwood Court near the proposed project site, said she fears development of this subdivision will lead to traffic safety issues.

“The traffic jam that will occur at Taylorsburg and Taywood Road, and then affect Kinsey and possibly Old Salem Road, is going to be a nightmare,” she said during the meeting’s public comment segment. “As a citizen, I think that my safety will be impacted by adding another 160 cars (in that area).”

Janice Krochmal, who lives nearby on Savina Avenue, brought up concerns regarding her home’s value.

“I think this will have a negative impact our way of life and our property values,” she said. “Part of your job is to make sure that a change in zoning does not negatively impact a resident there.”

A representative of Ryan Homes, the project’s selected builder, was also present during the planning commission meeting and said the price point of the proposed homes will vary, beginning in the lower $300,000 range.

Rezoning and preliminary approval is the first step in the process of creating a new subdivision, city documents state, followed by final subdivision approval. Each of these steps require a recommendation by planning commission and approval by city council.