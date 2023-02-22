1 dead after vehicle flips in Jefferson Twp

One person is dead after a vehicle flipped over Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson Township.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the crash was reported at 3:53 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 4 and Farmersville West Carrollton Road.
Crews only found one person in the car, according to dispatch records.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Odor hotline set up for complaints against Jefferson Twp. treatment...
2
Man sentenced to at least 12 years in deadly shooting at Jefferson Twp...
3
Language filed for proposed amendment to ensure access to abortion
4
Boil Advisory issued in Riverside after contractor strikes water line
5
Huber Heights schools mourning loss of staffer found dead in her home
About the Author