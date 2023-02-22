X
1 dead after vehicle flips in Jefferson Twp

One person is dead after a vehicle flipped over Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson Township.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the crash was reported at 3:53 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 4 and Farmersville West Carrollton Road.

Crews only found one person in the car, according to dispatch records.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

