X
Dark Mode Toggle

Miami Twp. police investigating shooting death of Huber Heights schools staffer

Local News
By
Updated 1 hour ago

Miami Twp. Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a woman who taught at a Huber Heights elementary school.

Police officers were called to a home at 2854 Eckley Blvd. Monday and found 29-year-old Mackenzie Battle dead. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, where the time of death is listed as 6:08 a.m.

ExploreMan killed in Dayton shooting ID’d

The case is under investigation by the Miami Twp. Police Department. No further details were available Tuesday.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined, according to a release from the coroner’s office.

Battle was a one-on-one paraprofessional for a student at Wright Brothers Elementary in Huber Heights City Schools.

The district told parents about Battle’s death Monday via a letter and canceled school for all students today.

“Her positive mark on our district is wide, as she recently served students and staff throughout all of our elementary buildings,” the district said in the letter. “She was devoted to the students that she served.”

Grief support will be provided to students and staff at Wright Brothers and throughout the district, officials said.

In Other News
1
Nearly 2M veterans screened for toxins as part of benefit expansion
2
RECALL: 145,000 plant-based infant formulas recalled due to possible...
3
Dot’s Market to hold soft opening of new location Wednesday
4
Man killed in Dayton shooting ID’d
5
Downtown hotel roof fire shuts down part of First Street

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top