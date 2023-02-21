Miami Twp. police investigating shooting death of Huber Heights schools staffer

Miami Twp. Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a woman who taught at a Huber Heights elementary school.
Police officers were called to a home at 2854 Eckley Blvd. Monday and found 29-year-old Mackenzie Battle dead. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, where the time of death is listed as 6:08 a.m.
The case is under investigation by the Miami Twp. Police Department. No further details were available Tuesday.
The cause and manner of death have not been determined, according to a release from the coroner’s office.
Battle was a one-on-one paraprofessional for a student at Wright Brothers Elementary in Huber Heights City Schools.
The district told parents about Battle’s death Monday via a letter and canceled school for all students today.
“Her positive mark on our district is wide, as she recently served students and staff throughout all of our elementary buildings,” the district said in the letter. “She was devoted to the students that she served.”
Grief support will be provided to students and staff at Wright Brothers and throughout the district, officials said.
