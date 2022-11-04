1 flown to hospital after hitting pole in Greene County

A person has been flown to the hospital after striking a pole in Greene County late Thursday.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 10:30 p.m. on state Route 343 just west of Swimming Pool Road between Clifton and Yellow Springs.
OSHP said that the crash only involved one vehicle that may have rolled over.
CareFlight was called to the scene and took the driver to the hospital.
