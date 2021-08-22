1 in 10 Ohio hospital patients have COVID-19

There are also 572 patients in the ICU with COVID-19, which is about 1 in 6 patients in an Ohio ICU bed. That’s up 24% from a week ago, up 169% from 21 days ago and up 581% from two months ago.

In the last 24 hours, one person has been admitted to the ICU with COVID-19. The total reported ICU admissions is 8,676 patients. On average, 10 people have been admitted to the ICU in the last 21 days.

No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours; however, 20,689 people have died of COVID-19 in total in Ohio. Nine people have died on average in the last 21 days.