911 caller: Woman in wheelchair burned at Jefferson Twp. house fire

19 minutes ago
One person was taken to the hospital from the scene of a reported house fire in Jefferson Township Monday evening.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, the fire was reported in the 5500 block of Germantown Pike at about 9:40 p.m.

A 911 caller said that they found a woman in a motorized wheelchair near the street and said that she had burns all over her.

Records said that one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

