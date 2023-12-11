Area school district mourning death of kindergarten teacher

“Jennifer was not only an exceptional educator but also a warm and caring individual who made a significant impact on the lives of our young learners,” according to the school district. “She brought passion, dedication, and creativity to the classroom, creating a positive and nurturing environment for our students.”

Fairborn Primary School will be organizing a memorial gathering to celebrate Whited’s life and contributions to the school community, district officials said.

Dozens of messages paying tribute to Whited were left on the district’s Facebook page.

“Prayers to her family and everyone that loved her,” one message said “Four of my seven kids had Ms. Whited and she had a major impact on each one of them. Couldn’t have asked for a better teacher.”

The district said arrangements will be shared when they are made.

“During this difficult time, let us remember the Whited family and keep them in our thoughts and prayers. We also extend our sympathies to all who know, work with and have had the incredible experience to know and work with Jennifer Whited,” according to the district.

“As we navigate this difficult time, let us lean on one another and provide support for one another. We are a strong school community and we will get through this difficult time together. Let us remember the positive impact that Jennifer had on this school community.”