1 injured after vehicle crashes into Vandalia house

One person had minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a Vandalia house on Foley Drive Friday morning.
The driver of the vehicle lost control and went off the road before hitting the house, according to the Vandalia Fire Department.
One person was home and in the room were the vehicle crashed. They had minor injuries, but were not transported to the hospital, according to the fire department,
No other injuries were reported.
The Dayton Fire Department also responded to help stabilize the home. It is not clear if it is safe for the residents to continue living there at this time.
