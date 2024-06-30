1 injured in Xenia officer-involved shooting

Xenia police responded and located the suspect outside of an apartment complex, according to the release.

“Shortly after the officers arrived on scene, shots were fired and the suspect was injured,” the release says.

The release says the suspect was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. The suspect was identified as a 23-year-old male.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was asked to conduct the criminal investigation.

“The Xenia Police Division will continue to cooperate with BCI and the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office as they conduct their investigation,” the release says.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BCI at 855-224-6446.