1 injured in Xenia officer-involved shooting

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

One individual was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Xenia Sunday morning, according to a release from the Xenia Police Division.

The release says that at roughly 7:25 a.m. Sunday, Greene County Communications received a complaint about an individual shooting a pistol in the 100 block of Bellbrook Avenue. The caller indicated that the individual pointed a gun at the caller as well.

Xenia police responded and located the suspect outside of an apartment complex, according to the release.

“Shortly after the officers arrived on scene, shots were fired and the suspect was injured,” the release says.

The release says the suspect was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. The suspect was identified as a 23-year-old male.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was asked to conduct the criminal investigation.

“The Xenia Police Division will continue to cooperate with BCI and the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office as they conduct their investigation,” the release says.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BCI at 855-224-6446.

In Other News
1
‘Concerns and questions’ follow Dayton police shooting that left one...
2
No injuries in early morning train-vehicle collision in Clark County
3
Local survivor of 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting finds healing through...
4
Butt Construction thrives where it always has, with federal...
5
Millions in state funds pave way for 2nd Wilmington Air Park runway

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top